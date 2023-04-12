Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club

Menu
Infrastructure

Wed, 12 Apr 2023
Australian superannuation fund UniSuper has become just the third entity to get government approval to own more than 10% of national telecommunications network operator Chorus. The company said the government has granted approval for UniSuper to lift its stake to as high as 20% of the company, from the 8.5% holding it last disclosed in December. Chorus shares rose 1.2% to $8.55 in late afternoon trading on the New Zealand stock exchange, and are up 23.9% over the past 12 months. When Chorus was carved out of Telecom in 2011, it t...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'