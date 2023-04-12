Menu
ANZ raises floating, fixed mortgage and deposit rates

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand, the country's largest bank, has become the first of the major banks to raise its floating mortgage rate in the wake of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s official cash rate hikes in February and last week.But while the official cash rate (OCR) is up a percentage point to 5.25% since December, ANZ is raising its floating rate by only 40 basis points to 8.39% from Thursday, April 13, for new loans and from April 27 for existing loans. The OCR has risen from 0.25% since October 2021.Until ANZ’s hike, none of the major b...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
