Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range

Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range
The device helps reduce fluid accumulation after surgery. (Image: Aroa Biosurgery)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
Australian stock exchange-listed Aroa Biosurgery has been given pre-market approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the first of its Enivo range of products, that promote tissue growth reducing the chance of fluid buildup under the skin. The company said it received FDA 510K approval for its Enivo pump and catheter, which makes it easier to kick off clinical studies and get on the road to pursuing commercial activities.The device applies negative pressure to a surgical site, helping reduce fluid accumulating after surgery, rep...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'