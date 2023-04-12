Menu
Dairy cow and herd numbers easing

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
There were fewer New Zealand dairy cows and fewer herds in the 2021-22 season while milk production also slid.Cow numbers declined 1.26%, versus the prior season, to 4.84 million while there were 238 fewer herds, according to the annual NZ Dairy Statistics report by DairyNZ and the Livestock Improvement Corporation. Total herds now number 10,796. The average herd size is now 449, five cows larger than the previous season. However, 54.4% of herds have less than 400 cows.A total of 20.78 billion litres of milk, containing 1.87 billion kilogr...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'