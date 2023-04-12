Menu
PaySauce annualised revenue climbs 50% in hot labour market

Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
PaySauce lifted annualised recurring revenue by 50% in the March year as the payroll software provider benefited from a hot labour market where a shortage of people and rampant inflation has driven up wages at their fastest pace on record. The New Zealand stock exchange-listed company said annualised recurring revenue – a key measure for software-as-a-service firms – climbed to $6.7 million in the year ended March 31 from $4.5m a year earlier. March quarter recurring revenue rose 56% to $1.6m, of which processing fees incr...
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%
Primary Sector

Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

The result was strong despite ongoing inflationary and supply-chain pressures.

Staff reporters 11:37am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Du Val in ‘negotiations’ and high electricity prices likely to persist

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:18am
