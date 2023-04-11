Menu
Prime replaces Nash at cabinet table

Willow-Jean Prime. (NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime has taken the seat of Stuart Nash at the cabinet table after a ministerial reshuffle late Tuesday afternoon.Prime minister Chris Hipkins said the move meant that for the first time, cabinet would be made up of 50% women. If ministers outside cabinet were taken into account, then women now outnumbered men within the executive, he said.In her two months as a minister outside of cabinet, Prime had shown she had the skills and attributes to do the job, Hipkins said.Prime is the conservation minister, minister for yout...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
