Prime replaces Nash at cabinet table

Willow-Jean Prime. (NZME)

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime has taken the seat of Stuart Nash at the cabinet table after a ministerial reshuffle late Tuesday afternoon.Prime minister Chris Hipkins said the move meant that for the first time, cabinet would be made up of 50% women. If ministers outside cabinet were taken into account, then women now outnumbered men within the executive, he said.In her two months as a minister outside of cabinet, Prime had shown she had the skills and attributes to do the job, Hipkins said.Prime is the conservation minister, minister for yout...