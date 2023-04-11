Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Kaitaki ferry to set sail again from Wednesday

Kaitaki ferry to set sail again from Wednesday
Interislander will be doing more regular maintenance checks on its fleet. (Image: D McLean)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
After more than a month out of service and a very rough start to the year, the Kaitaki ferry will be firing from all engines once again from April 12.It was forced to put out a mayday call after losing power in all four engines due to a gearbox issue and has been out of service since March 4.Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the ferry’s “complicated” repair had gone well.The repair had required a particular type of metal for the gearbox that had to be manufactured and shipped from Germany. This was...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Markets Market close

Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Three waters? Not anymore
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list