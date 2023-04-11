Kaitaki ferry to set sail again from Wednesday

Interislander will be doing more regular maintenance checks on its fleet. (Image: D McLean)

After more than a month out of service and a very rough start to the year, the Kaitaki ferry will be firing from all engines once again from April 12.It was forced to put out a mayday call after losing power in all four engines due to a gearbox issue and has been out of service since March 4.Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the ferry’s “complicated” repair had gone well.The repair had required a particular type of metal for the gearbox that had to be manufactured and shipped from Germany. This was...