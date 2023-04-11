Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Cleaners initiate FPA bargaining

Cleaners initiate FPA bargaining
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The largest private sector union in the country says cleaners are the latest group of workers to initiate for their Fair Pay Agreement (FPA).E Tū said on Monday that since the FPA bill was passed in October last year, more than 1,000 cleaners across Aotearoa had put their signature forward in support of an FPA.The initiation document on the cleaners' behalf was sent to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) today.FPAs allow unions to bargain for minimum standards of pay and conditions for all workers in an occupation or...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Markets Market close

Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Three waters? Not anymore
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list