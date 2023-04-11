Menu
NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year

(Image: Helius)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The certification for the drying and finishing of medicinal cannabis flowers awarded to Helius Therapeutics should see the delivery of these locally produced flowers to the market later this year.The Auckland-based medicinal cannabis company has taken five years to achieve the Ministry of Health's good manufacturing practice (GMP) licensing for extraction of cannabidiols (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), manufacture of cannabis medicines and packing and distribution of the products.CBD is considered the main medicinal product in the can...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
