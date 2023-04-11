Still on track to deliver over 600 new builds – Summerset Group

Over 75% of the company’s new homes would be delivered in the second half of the year. (Image: Summerset)

Summerset Group says it's still on track to deliver between 625 and 675 new homes in the 2023 calendar year.The retirement village operator and developer sold 210 occupation rights in the quarter ending March 31 of which 115 were new units and 95 were resales. "While new sales are lower than the first quarter of 2022, we only delivered 57 new homes in the first quarter of 2023,” chief executive Scott Scoullar said.Over 75% of the company’s new homes would be delivered in the second half of the year.Scoullar said this...