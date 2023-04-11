Menu
ASB senior manager Nigel Annett resigns

Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
Nigel Annett, ASB’s executive general manager of corporate banking, has resigned from the bank to take a role outside of the banking industry.Chief executive Vittoria Shortt thanked Annett for his significant contribution to ASB.Annett joined the company in 2011 and has performed various roles including his current role leading the corporate banking division.He will remain in his role while a decision is made on his replacement.
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
