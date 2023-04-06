Menu
Scarbro Construction Holdings tipped into liquidation

Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Auckland-based Scarbro Construction Holdings has been tipped into liquidation.Andrew Grenfell of McGrathNicol said in a statement that he and Conor McElhinney had been appointed as liquidators of three of Scarbro’s companies by way of shareholders’ resolutions today.They are Scarbro Construction Holdings Limited, Scarbro Build Limited, and Scarbro Construction Limited.In the McGrathNicol statement, Grenfell said the company’s directors had advised that despite four of the companies’ five current projects being close to c...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
