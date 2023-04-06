Walker replaced by Anthony Quirk as Milford's chair

Gavin Walker stepping down to spend time on his personal affairs. (Image: Milford)

Anthony Quirk will take over as board chair of Milford Asset Management after the sudden departure of chair Gavin Walker.Walker, who joined the board in December 2021, is the former chair of the Australian online stockbroking firm, CommSec.The investment house only said in a statement that Walker was leaving to "spend more time on his personal affairs". His departure follows the announcement that chief executive Mark Ryland will also leave the firm in March next year, after five years at the helm of the group. During that pe...