Walker replaced by Anthony Quirk as Milford's chair

News in Brief

Gavin Walker stepping down to spend time on his personal affairs. (Image: Milford)
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Anthony Quirk will take over as board chair of Milford Asset Management after the sudden departure of chair Gavin Walker.Walker, who joined the board in December 2021, is the former chair of the Australian online stockbroking firm, CommSec.The investment house only said in a statement that Walker was leaving to "spend more time on his personal affairs". His departure follows the announcement that chief executive Mark Ryland will also leave the firm in March next year, after five years at the helm of the group. During that pe...
Opinion

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
