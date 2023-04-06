March a bag of pick ‘n’ mix for commodities – ANZ

(Image: Getty)

ANZ Bank says its world commodity price index for March is currently like a bag of pick ‘n’ mix.The index rose 1.3% month on month, while in local currency terms, it gained 2.7%.Agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said export freight prices were still “generally softening” but global shipping prices had generally trended higher in March.The cost of getting goods in and out of New Zealand also hadn’t fallen as much as other shipping routes. “The recent increase in energy prices is likely to stem further f...