News in Brief

March a bag of pick ‘n’ mix for commodities – ANZ
Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
ANZ Bank says its world commodity price index for March is currently like a bag of pick ‘n’ mix.The index rose 1.3% month on month, while in local currency terms, it gained 2.7%.Agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said export freight prices were still “generally softening” but global shipping prices had generally trended higher in March.The cost of getting goods in and out of New Zealand also hadn’t fallen as much as other shipping routes. “The recent increase in energy prices is likely to stem further f...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
