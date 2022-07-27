See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Westpac to lend $100m for warmer, drier homes (interest-free)

Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 for five years to make their homes warmer, drier, and more energy-efficient. (Image: Getty)
Homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 for five years to make their homes warmer, drier, and more energy-efficient. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 27 Jul 2022
Westpac NZ said it aims to lend $100 million in interest-free loans to homeowners for sustainability projects and is trialling a similar programme of loans at discounted rates to farmers.The bank said it has reduced its own emissions by 60% in the last 10 years and that it has already loaned more than $30m under the “warm up” scheme.Under the scheme, homeowners can borrow up to $40,000, up from $10,000 previously, for five years to make their homes warmer, drier, and more energy-efficient. Electric vehicle charging equipment and sol...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares fall as drug fails FDA threshold
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AFT Pharmaceuticals’ shares are down 3.3% this morning after its announcement.

Primary Sector
NZ's foot and mouth response would be swift and drastic
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Harrowing stories of some 6 million pigs, sheep and cows culled and burned in the UK after the 2001 outbreak are front of mind for NZ farmers.

Energy FREE
Climate commission calls for carbon unit reduction at auction
Ella Somers | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

The climate change commission is calling for carbon unit limits and trigger prices to help curb high emissions.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.