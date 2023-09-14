Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Will NZ Rugby sidestep its NZ investor syndication?

Will NZ Rugby sidestep its NZ investor syndication?
Money from US firm Silver Lake is already filtering down to rugby clubs. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
New Zealand Rugby’s third investment tranche of up to $100 million will be the first step towards bringing local investors under the Black Jersey’s wing, if it goes ahead. US private equity firm Silver Lake has already injected $200m into the domestic game over two lots, which has filtered down to the provincial unions and their clubs, capitalised the NZ Rugby (NZR) commercial entity, and set up a legacy fund to help provide another income stream for the sporting administrator and its stakeholders. The revised deal, brough...
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Red meat prices squeezed

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Red meat prices squeezed
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

Any major uptick in spending on digital services will be hard to justify; whoever wins.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

More Finance

Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi
Finance

David Chaplin: Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi

The future of finance will be governed by decentralised finance, possibly...

David Chaplin 13 Sep 2023
Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up was going.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023