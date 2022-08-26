See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Winemakers profitability hit by supply chain and covid impacts

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Winemakers profitability hit by supply chain and covid impacts
Delegat’s managing director Steven Carden said the 2022 harvest delivered “exceptional quality fruit” across all three of its wine regions. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 26 Aug 2022
RELATED
Listed winemakers Delegat Group and Foley Wines both reported weaker profitability in the June year as economic headwinds and global shipping delays continued to bite.Delegat posted an 11% decline in its operating profit – which strips out the impacts of grape harvest and revaluations – to $58.1 million from $65.2m in the prior year. Net profit rose 2% to $63m.However, Delegat’s operating revenue increased 7% to $325.4m on a 6% increase in global case sales to 3.36m.Smaller producer Foley Wines reported an operating profit dec...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Port of Tauranga overcomes disruption, posts improved profit
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

The country's largest port posted an increased profit, overcoming disruption and increased costs.

Markets
Tourism Holdings reports $2m loss as it prepares for summer rush
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Chief executive Grant Webster called on the government to invest more in Tourism NZ and to not get in the way of the industry's recovery. 

Finance
Weak retail sales shows RBNZ policy is working: Orr
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Economic activity rebounded in the June quarter, making it unlikely New Zealand will experience a technical recession, said RBNZ governor Adrian Orr.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.