Xero joins forces with world's second-largest accounting association

Accounting software firm Xero said it has signed a three-year global agreement with Allinial Global, the world’s second-largest accounting association.The agreement means Xero is the preferred cloud accounting solution for Allinial’s member firms and its small-to-medium business clients.“Xero and Allinial Global have a joint desire to see business owners make better decisions as a result of access to accurate financial data from Xero and valuable insights from their advisor,” the company said.It also means Xero will work...