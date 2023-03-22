Menu
News in Brief

Govt to invest $70m to boost RNA tech research

Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has earmarked $70 million to fund research into the technology that was used to develop the vaccine for covid-19.The Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Auckland will be given an initial $500,000 to develop a plan for the ribonucleic acid (RNA) development platform.Once in place, the platform will receive $69.5m over seven years from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to fund researchers and businesses to develop the technology.MBIE’s strategic...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
