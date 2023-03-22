Menu
Consumer confidence freefall stops, but mood still 'grim' says Westpac

Consumer confidence remains low with regions affected by the cyclone pessimistic about their region's future prospects. (Image: File)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Consumer confidence remains at historic lows despite a small uptick in March, according to the Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index.The Westpac McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose 2.1 points to 77.7 in March, up from 75.6 in December. It remained well below the long-run average of 108.8.A number below 100 indicates more New Zealanders are pessimistic about the economic environment.   Westpac Bank senior economist Satish Ranchhod said confidence levels remained at historic lows."To put the results of our...
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Retail

KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

The outdoor apparel firm is confident its strong results will continue.

Ella Somers 12:20pm
KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple
Finance

Yellen: Intervention possible to protect small banks

Fear of bank runs among smaller, regional US banks remain.

Bloomberg 10:00am
Yellen: Intervention possible to protect small banks