Maersk pulls its coastal service from NZ waters

(Image: iStock)

Danish shipping giant Maersk will pull its New Zealand coastal service in April, focusing instead on its trans-Tasman Polaris route.The decision by the world's second-biggest shipping line to withdraw its two-vessel coastal connect service comes only nine months after the service was launched, with the Maersk Nadi and Maersk Nansha providing a two-loop rotation to serve the ports of Auckland, Tauranga, Lyttelton, Timaru and Nelson. Maersk had said the service, alongside the investment into a cold-chain facility in Hamilton, was aimed a...