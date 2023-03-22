Menu
Maersk pulls its coastal service from NZ waters

(Image: iStock)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Danish shipping giant Maersk will pull its New Zealand coastal service in April, focusing instead on its trans-Tasman Polaris route.The decision by the world's second-biggest shipping line to withdraw its two-vessel coastal connect service comes only nine months after the service was launched, with the Maersk Nadi and Maersk Nansha providing a two-loop rotation to serve the ports of Auckland, Tauranga, Lyttelton, Timaru and Nelson. Maersk had said the service, alongside the investment into a cold-chain facility in Hamilton, was aimed a...
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Retail

KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

The outdoor apparel firm is confident its strong results will continue.

Ella Somers 12:20pm
Finance

Yellen: Intervention possible to protect small banks

Fear of bank runs among smaller, regional US banks remain.

Bloomberg 10:00am
