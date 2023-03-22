Beneficiaries down by 10,100 last year – MSD

Almost one in 10 of New Zealand's young people are on a benefit. (Image: MSD)

The Ministry of Social Development says 113,400 beneficiaries moved into paying jobs during the June 2022 year, the highest number in 26 years. However, in its latest benefit system update, the ministry reported there were still 344,600 people on the jobseeker benefits database by the end of June last year, which was down 10,100 on the prior year.This, it said, reflected the tight labour market and the government's "substantial" fiscal and economic response to the pandemic.The report noted that overall levels of hardship assi...