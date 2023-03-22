Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Beneficiaries down by 10,100 last year – MSD

Beneficiaries down by 10,100 last year – MSD
Almost one in 10 of New Zealand's young people are on a benefit. (Image: MSD)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
The Ministry of Social Development says 113,400 beneficiaries moved into paying jobs during the June 2022 year, the highest number in 26 years. However, in its latest benefit system update, the ministry reported there were still 344,600 people on the jobseeker benefits database by the end of June last year, which was down 10,100 on the prior year.This, it said, reflected the tight labour market and the government's "substantial" fiscal and economic response to the pandemic.The report noted that overall levels of hardship assi...
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades
Finance

New interest in gold following collapse of banks

The price of gold has shot up to a 12-month high.

Ella Somers 5:00am
New interest in gold following collapse of banks