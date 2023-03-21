Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Exports up slightly, large trade deficit persists

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
A $41 million increase in goods exports in February compared with the same month last year was matched by a $40m increase in imports.The net result is a merchandise (goods) trade deficit of $714m that remains close to record levels. In the same month last year, the deficit was $715m.February is typically a month in which New Zealand registers a trade surplus, but for the past two years that has been reversed.It follows last week's release of balance of trade statistics, showing a deficit of 8.9% of GDP (gross domestic product), the largest...
Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel
Climate change

Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel

Average temperatures could increase 3.2°C by century's end, warns IPCC.

Greg Hurrell 2:35pm
Bloomberg

Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine

The trip to Moscow marks Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg 10:30am
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023