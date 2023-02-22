Xero’s new CEO says she’s lived the small business journey

"It’s easy to wake up every day with passion and purpose,” says Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. (Image: Xero)

Xero’s new chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says she feels like she’s come full circle in more ways than one.Talking to BusinessDesk last week, after 16 days in the hot seat, the San Francisco-based Singh Cassidy said both her parents are doctors and her father was an entrepreneur running a small business while she was growing up.About March every year, she would help her father with his taxes by entering numbers into a ledger and by the time she was 12 or 13, she was able to run his tax returns, and at about age 17, she intr...