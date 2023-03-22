Yellen: Intervention if needed to protect smaller banks

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says today's banking issues differ from 2008. (Image: Getty)

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the US government could repeat the drastic actions it took recently to protect bank depositors if smaller lenders are threatened.“Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader US banking system, and similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion,” Yellen said in remarks to an American Bankers Association conference in Washington.The federal government “is resolutely committed” to mitigati...