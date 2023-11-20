Menu
Freight sector wants infrastructure, skills focus

A decision is needed – and soon – on the future of Auckland's port. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
A decision needs to be made on Port of Auckland to give certainty around the future of the New Zealand supply chain, an expert says.Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Federation (CBAFF) president Rachel Madden said the sector group didn’t have a view on whether the port should move, but after multiple reports she and other CBAFF members wanted clarity to guide their investment decisions.“I think that’s really important for the future of our supply chain,” she said.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is a vocal proponent of mo...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
