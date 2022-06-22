See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Global Events

Trust in China takes a hit, US more warmly viewed by New Zealanders

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Trust in China takes a hit, US more warmly viewed by New Zealanders
Chinese ambitions in the Pacific have been to the fore in recent months. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
RELATED
An annual survey of New Zealanders’ attitudes towards Asia has found a sudden shift away from trusting China and a swing towards trusting the United States.The Asia-New Zealand Foundation’s annual survey of perceptions of Asia was taken last November, but a “mini-poll” was run in June to track any shifts in attitudes in the intervening seven months.During that time, Russia invaded Ukraine, the newly elected administration of US president Joe Biden embarked on a more muscular foreign policy approach to the simmering rival...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

It's another short week, so don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Property
NZ-first rates hike for Christchurch landbankers
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Owners of unimproved vacant land in central Christchurch will pay four times the standard general rate.

Infrastructure
Craigs recommends investors be ‘overweight’ Fletcher shares
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Even under a “bear-case scenario”, the house building pipeline should support Fletcher’s medium-to-long-term performance.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.