Inca Newmarket closes doors as costs and rent bite

(Image: INCA)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Nic Watt’s award-winning Inca Newmarket restaurant has closed its doors on the back of “challenging” economic conditions and significant year-on-year rent increases at its Westfield Mall location.The Peruvian-inspired eatery, opened by Watt and Darren Johnson in October 2019, moved into voluntary liquidation on Nov 1 after exhausting all other financial options available, Watt said. Its sister restaurant, Inca Ponsonby, will continue to trade and will also accept Inca Newmarket dining vouchers.Sydney-born Watt &ndash...
