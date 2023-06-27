Menu
Government to tip in another $128m to ease university pains

Victoria University of Wellington has been under pressure. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
The government is tipping an extra $128 million into tertiary education over two years to avoid threatened layoffs and course closures, and is reviewing how those institutions are funded to see whether it still works. Education minister Jan Tinetti and finance minister Grant Robertson announced the extra funding, to increase tuition subsidies at degree level, in addition to the 5% increase unveiled in the May budget. That comes as Victoria University of Wellington’s plans to lay off 230 staff and close courses was the latest in a ser...
National vows RMA reforms repeal by Christmas
Law & Regulation

Better to dump five years' work than proceed with flawed reforms, says National.

Pattrick Smellie 4:04pm
Law & Regulation

RMA reform bills reported back trying to reconcile the irreconcilable

RMA reform tries to balance competing tensions.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Energy

Significant number of people can't afford to heat their homes

About 110,000 households said they couldn't afford to keep their homes warm enough.

Ian Llewellyn 1:15pm
