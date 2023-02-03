Menu
Growth funds are spending stockpiles of cash

The recent market rally may have been spurred by active investors redeploying excess cash. (Photo: Getty)
Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Active fund managers have begun to reinvest stockpiles of cash they hoarded during last year’s downturn, spurring the recent market rally in equity markets.Many investors cashed up stocks and bonds last year as almost all asset classes dropped in value. With no safe harbour to invest in, much of this cash was parked in bank accounts. Even growth portfolios, which typically target cash levels in the low single digits, began carrying abnormal amounts of hard currency. According to the latest Fundsource data, the average growth fun...
Transport

Will Auckland light rail survive govt policy refocus?

The new PM's 'bread and butter' focus could mean blood on the tracks for light rail.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac

The building industry is likely to evolve from builders to installers of prefabricated and modular units.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tech company director bankrupts himself amid MBIE probe

Whitelabel NZ director John King Booth denies he inflated accounts receivable. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am