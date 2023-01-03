Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: How the pandemic reshaped our economy

The health services industry is 16% larger than before the pandemic. (Image: Depositphotos)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 03 Jan 2023
The economy finally recovered from the damage inflicted by the delta outbreak in the second quarter of 2022, almost exactly a year since it took a $3 billion chunk out of the economic output. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data showed the value of the economy* was $68.3b, compared to $68b a year earlier, just before Auckland was plunged into a 100-day lockdown. A modest recovery at the end of 2021 was then dented by the omicron outbreak at the start of this year.READ THE STORY
