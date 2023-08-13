Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough

New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough
One in seven new mothers develop the serious medical condition. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 13 Aug 2023
By Lisa Jarvis The landmark approval in the US of the first pill for postpartum depression offers an important new treatment for the 1 in 7 new mothers who develop the condition. Suicide is a leading cause of maternal mortality in the US. And yet on its own, the new drug – promising as it is – isn’t enough. Consider that as many as half of women with postpartum depression go undiagnosed.Nonetheless, the new pill is a remarkable breakthrough, and one of several encouraging recent developments in women’s health &...
In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars
Cars

In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars

A savage price war has been great for consumers embracing plug-in vehicles.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much

Leaders on the defensive over awkward disclosures. They just have to grin and bear it.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much
On the Money

On the Money: McBeth tells all, Faafoi jumps ship, FNZ returns and more

Crystal-clear thinking needed for Rakon AGM, feelgood business, annual returns and more.

Paul McBeth 12 Aug 2023
On the Money: McBeth tells all, Faafoi jumps ship, FNZ returns and more

More Health

Is this the unhappiest workforce in New Zealand?
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Is this the unhappiest workforce in New Zealand?

There's widespread malaise, exhaustion and low morale among the medical workforce.

Ian Powell 09 Aug 2023
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'
Markets

Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'

Licensed cannabis firms will be able to export cannabis seeds.

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023
P3 Research to move in with AusTrials
News in Brief

P3 Research to move in with AusTrials

The aim is to attract more pharmaceutical work to Australia and NZ. 

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023
The tech behind Volpara’s global success
Health

The tech behind Volpara’s global success

The company has been “using AI since before it was cool".

Ben Moore 31 Jul 2023