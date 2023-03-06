NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

The Malaghan Institute is playing a key role in developing a New Zealand covid vaccination. (Image: The Malaghan Institute)

New Zealand researchers have developed a new covid vaccine they say offers 100% protection in preclinical studies. Kiwi Vax is being developed by Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ (VAANZ), which said it protects at least as well as the Pfizer vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, it can be stored for months in a standard refrigerator and kept at room temperature for at least a month.That would make the vaccine particularly useful for poorer countries that struggle with storing vaccines at ultra-low temperatures.Kjesten Wiig is executive director...