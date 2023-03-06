Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials
The Malaghan Institute is playing a key role in developing a New Zealand covid vaccination. (Image: The Malaghan Institute)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
New Zealand researchers have developed a new covid vaccine they say offers 100% protection in preclinical studies. Kiwi Vax is being developed by Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ (VAANZ), which said it protects at least as well as the Pfizer vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, it can be stored for months in a standard refrigerator and kept at room temperature for at least a month.That would make the vaccine particularly useful for poorer countries that struggle with storing vaccines at ultra-low temperatures.Kjesten Wiig is executive director...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 8:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A rare win for Pushpay’s local shareholders

There’s a long history of foreign private equity firms milking the NZ market.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Health

Health

New drugs could end the world’s obesity epidemic

The long-term effects must be carefully studied. But the excitement is justified.

The Economist 04 Mar 2023
Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals gets approval to crack US market

The listed company has had its product approved for use in the multibillion-dollar US painkiller market.

Oliver Lewis 02 Mar 2023
Health Free

We have a healthcare worker crisis that we're not fixing

NZ health is focusing on things that make little difference.

Ian Powell 01 Mar 2023
News in Brief

Rob Campbell removed from health role

The company director has been removed from his role as chair of Te Whatu Ora.

Dileepa Fonseka 28 Feb 2023