Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

NZ covid vaccine developer shuts up shop after funding evaporates

NZ covid vaccine developer shuts up shop after funding evaporates
The vaccine was being developed to cover every variant of the virus and for delivery by any method. (Image: CVC)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Wed, 03 May 2023
After spending $5 million from wealthy investors and receiving close to $1m in government grants, Auckland-based Covid 19 Vaccine Corporation (CVC) has shut up shop after failing to secure a further $12m for its first human trial.The vaccine was being developed to cover every variant of the virus and for delivery by any method.The wealthy NZ investors, including richlister Guy Haddleton, pledged the initial finance for the venture developed by life scientist and medical practitioner Robert Feldman and his co-founder, Nelson-based Andy Herbert,...
Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study
Energy

Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study

NZ needs new gas-fired power stations to back up renewable electricity.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
Opinion

David Chaplin: Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Mercer's ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows how negative 2022 was.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

More Health

What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss
Health

What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss

Suppliers struggle to meet demand, such is the excitement and hope among the obese. 

Bloomberg 23 Apr 2023
Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work

After his sacking, Rob Campbell thought a lot about what needed to be done to our health system. A lot of it is right.

Ian Powell 22 Apr 2023
Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range
Markets

Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range

Aroa reckons the US market is worth in excess of $1 billion.

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023
NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year
News in Brief

NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year

An Auckland-based firm becomes the first to get certifications to sell pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. 

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2023