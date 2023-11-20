Menu
Ombudsman rules Te Whatu Ora acted unlawfully in eight-month delay for info

Te Whatu Ora took nine months to provide information about its communications budget, staffing and use of public relations contractors. (Image: Guy Body)
Cécile Meier
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Te Whatu Ora acted unreasonably and contrary to law in an “undue” eight-month delay in releasing information to BusinessDesk, the chief ombudsman has found. In November last year, BusinessDesk asked Health NZ under the Official Information Act (OIA) to provide data on its communications budget, staffing numbers and pay, and its use of public relations consultants. The response was due on Dec 20. Te Whatu Ora extended the request to Jan 31. Then it said the response would be sent before March 3, which then became March 31....
