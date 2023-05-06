Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

The antibiotics crisis: has an alternative been found?

The antibiotics crisis: has an alternative been found?
Two Petri dishes filled with bacteriophages. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 06 May 2023
It was on the golf course that Barry Rud first noticed something was seriously wrong. A trim 60-year-old who played hockey as a young man, he found himself unable to take more than a few steps without gasping for breath. His doctors said he had caught a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, one of the growing number of “superbugs” that have evolved resistance to many common antibiotics.Rud’s experience illustrates a growing problem – and one possible solution to it. Antibiotics are among medicine’s most...
The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'
Politics Free

The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

A chorus of indigenous voices are living in a dream world according to a Māori academic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: flying a new Rainbow flag, luck of the Todds, an honourable fellow and more

This week in OTM: happy families at Air NZ, death and taxes, the other Brad, and more.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: flying a new Rainbow flag, luck of the Todds, an honourable fellow and more
Opinion

Warren Couillault: In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

There are parallels between NZ's recovery from the GFC and today's choppy markets.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

More Health

Chaos and confusion in the health system
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Chaos and confusion in the health system

Localities were key to delivering great health outcomes across NZ's regions. They're yet to get going.

Ian Powell 05 May 2023
Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints
Health

Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints

A church is advertising a “water of the greatest miracles” after destroying “holy oil” following an ASA complaint.

Cécile Meier 04 May 2023
NZ covid vaccine developer shuts up shop
Health Exclusive

NZ covid vaccine developer shuts up shop

The patent that protects the ground-breaking technology ends in a few weeks. 

Denise McNabb 03 May 2023
What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss
Health

What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss

Suppliers struggle to meet demand, such is the excitement and hope among the obese. 

Bloomberg 23 Apr 2023