There's a worrying amount of fraud in medical research

(Image: Getty)

In 2011, Ben Mol, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Monash University, in Melbourne, came across a retraction notice for a study on uterine fibroids and infertility published by a researcher in Egypt. The journal which had published it was retracting it because it contained identical numbers to those in an earlier Spanish study – except that that one had been on uterine polyps. The author, it turned out, had simply copied parts of the polyp paper and changed the disease.“From that moment I was alert,” says Mol....