What does it mean to be human?

A conscious being knows they are conscious. But they cannot know that any other being is. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sat, 17 Jun 2023
“I think, therefore I am.” René Descartes’ aphorism has become a cliché. But it cuts to the core of perhaps the greatest question posed to science: what is consciousness? Many other phenomena described – time and space, matter and energy, even life itself – look tractable. They can be measured and objectified, and thus theorised about. Consciousness, by contrast, is subjective. As Descartes’ observation suggests, a conscious being knows he is conscious. But he cannot know that any...
On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard
The magic of Macca, making a political meal of things, real housewives and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
China to reimburse IVF and reproductive costs

The country faces a demographic crisis that threatens long-term consequences.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Money Answers: Should I try stock picking?

It's so hard to pick winning stocks that even highly paid professionals fail.

Frances Cook 5:00am
High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences
Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 16 Jun 2023
Verrall to exempt small manufacturers from new therapeutic products regime
The ink was barely dry on the select committee report before more changes were mooted.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
First GP practices likely to fail as 'disaster' looms
Primary care providers say they need more than twice the funding boost offered.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Jun 2023
GPs close to death by a thousand cuts
Running a GP practice can be rewarding but time-consuming, and few doctors want that life.

Ian Powell 12 Jun 2023