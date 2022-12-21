Menu
Fire sale for Good Spirits to settle debt tab

Auckland's O'Hagan's remains closed after its lease expired. (Image: GSH)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Good Spirits Hospitality will put nine of its bar and restaurant venues up for sale next month, as part of the fallout from covid shutdowns.That was after the listed group reported net losses of $6.6 million for the 12 months to June, on the heels of a $5.8m loss in 2021. The closure for 107 days of the group's Viaduct venues, which include O'Hagan's, Danny Doolan's and The Fox, also saw net debt spiral to $30.7m for the year, up $6.3m from 2020.Its financial position effectively scuttled its planned $21.3m purchase of Nour...
