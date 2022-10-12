See full details
Hospitality
Hospitality

Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign
Unions say poor pay and conditions are to blame for the current labour shortages. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
Unions aren’t waiting for a new law to be passed to launch a campaign for fair pay agreements.At the end of its annual conference on Wednesday, Unite union will start collecting the 1,000 signatures it needs to negotiate an industry-wide fair pay agreement (FPA) that would cover up to 100,000 workers and more than 20,000 employers. Parliament is currently considering the Fair Pay Agreements Bill which will let unions negotiate minimum employment standards for an entire industry or occupation.Workplace relations minister Michael Wood...

