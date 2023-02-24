Cyclone recovery visa – is six months enough?

Immigration minister Michael Wood says new recovery visas may help, but there are global worker shortages. (Image: Getty)

The government says it will do what it takes to get the migrant workers needed for the cyclone recovery and rebuild, but others question whether a special six-month visa is going to cut it.On Thursday, the government announced a new six-month recovery visa, after the National party put out a three-year visa proposal the day before.Immigration minister Michael Wood also announced fast-track processing of the new visas with an aim of processing them within seven days.He said fees would be wiped for successful applicants, making it free for those...