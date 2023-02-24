Menu
Cyclone recovery visa – is six months enough?

Immigration minister Michael Wood says new recovery visas may help, but there are global worker shortages. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
The government says it will do what it takes to get the migrant workers needed for the cyclone recovery and rebuild, but others question whether a special six-month visa is going to cut it.On Thursday, the government announced a new six-month recovery visa, after the National party put out a three-year visa proposal the day before.Immigration minister Michael Wood also announced fast-track processing of the new visas with an aim of processing them within seven days.He said fees would be wiped for successful applicants, making it free for those...
