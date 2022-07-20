See full details
Immigration

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Government overhauls investor migrant visa to prioritise active investment
The government is changing the visa settings for wealthy investor migrants like Google's Larry Page. (Image: Getty)
Investor migrants will have to invest at least $5 million for a visa under new settings announced by the government on Wednesday.Economic and regional development minister Stuart Nash announced the creation of the active investor-plus visa in Christchurch.The new visa class will replace the existing investor 1 and investor 2 visa categories, which have resulted in more than $12 billion of investment into New Zealand. As Nash noted, however, the existing settings often led to passive investment in shares and bonds, rather than direct invest...

