Investor visa advisory panel finally up and running

Investor visa advisory panel finally up and running
Mel Hewitson will chair the advisory panel. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
The people deciding which investments qualify for a special “weighting” under new investor visa rules have been announced and will have their first meeting next month.However, concerns have been raised about the momentum that may have been lost since the policy was announced in July – BusinessDesk understands there have been nine applications so far, compared to 560 investor class 1 visas issued over 12 years under the previous scheme.New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE), which administers the Active Investor Plus visa sc...
