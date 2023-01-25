Investor visa advisory panel finally up and running

Mel Hewitson will chair the advisory panel. (Image: Supplied)

The people deciding which investments qualify for a special “weighting” under new investor visa rules have been announced and will have their first meeting next month.However, concerns have been raised about the momentum that may have been lost since the policy was announced in July – BusinessDesk understands there have been nine applications so far, compared to 560 investor class 1 visas issued over 12 years under the previous scheme.New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE), which administers the Active Investor Plus visa sc...