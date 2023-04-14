Migrant arrivals surged in February

February saw the biggest gain of new migrants since covid-19 closed the borders. (Image: Depositphotos)

Migration continued its climb towards pre-covid levels in February, with provisional estimates of 21,400 arrivals in February.That's the biggest gain of new migrants since covid-19 closed the borders and was actually above the number of migrant arrivals in February 2020, when many overseas New Zealanders returned to escape covid-19.The number of departures remained flat at just under 10,000, which meant a net gain of just under 12,000.The number of visitors remained flat in February, on a seasonally adjusted basis, and is still below pre-co...