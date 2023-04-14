Menu
Migrant arrivals surged in February

February saw the biggest gain of new migrants since covid-19 closed the borders. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Migration continued its climb towards pre-covid levels in February, with provisional estimates of 21,400 arrivals in February.That's the biggest gain of new migrants since covid-19 closed the borders and was actually above the number of migrant arrivals in February 2020, when many overseas New Zealanders returned to escape covid-19.The number of departures remained flat at just under 10,000, which meant a net gain of just under 12,000.The number of visitors remained flat in February, on a seasonally adjusted basis, and is still below pre-co...
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list
Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 11 Apr 2023
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it
The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 10 Apr 2023
Rich foreigners spurn New Zealand after visa rule changes
“It’s an embarrassment, the whole thing. I call it gross negligence from the government ..." said Marcus Beveridge of Auckland law firm Queen City Law.

Bloomberg 06 Apr 2023
Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup
The industry says the government should have done more to secure a workforce for the world cup.

Jem Traylen 06 Apr 2023