Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Immigration

Net migration hits highest number on record

Net migration hits highest number on record
Immigration and visitor numbers from Stats NZ were released on Tuesday morning. (Image: NZME)
Annual net migration has hit its highest level on record, and monthly net migration has ticked up, too.The annual net migration figure hit a high of 96,200, largely driven by a non-New Zealand citizen net inflow of 135,600 people.Stats NZ said the 208,400 migrant arrivals in the July 2023 year were the highest on record for an annual period, mainly due to a record 182,500 non-NZ citizen migrant arrivals.There remains an outflow of NZ citizens, with a net of 39,378 migrating overseas.On the tourism front, visitor numbers were down on pre-covid l...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Immigration to the rescue – again
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

More Immigration

Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?
Policy

Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?

Officials cautioned against an immediate return to full cost recovery.

Jem Traylen 31 Aug 2023
Little orders review into visa scheme over exploitation fears
Policy

Little orders review into visa scheme over exploitation fears

Pressure has been mounting for several weeks about the concerns.

Staff reporters 17 Aug 2023
Over 1,000 applicants rejected for cyclone visa in fraud crackdown
Editor's Picks

Over 1,000 applicants rejected for cyclone visa in fraud crackdown

Cyclone recovery was cover to target vulnerable migrants unable to get normal work visas.

Jem Traylen 31 Jul 2023
Annual migration inflow reaches second-highest level on record
Economy

Annual migration inflow reaches second-highest level on record

Migration levels have returned to pre-pandemic peaks.

Staff reporters 12 Jul 2023