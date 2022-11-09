New Adept visa system should be called Inept, say users

Immigration NZ is getting a lot of calls from frustrated users of its new online system. (Image: Getty)

Jem Traylen

A new online system meant to speed up visa processing was brought online before it was ready, say users.BusinessDesk has received multiple reports that the system, known as “Adept”, is delaying visa applications for no apparent reason and requesting medical checks even when these have been provided.During covid, many Immigration NZ (INZ) staff were unable to efficiently process applications while working from home, resulting in pressure to get what was a paper-based system online as quickly as possible.Since the border was reopened,...