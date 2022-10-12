See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Immigration

New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one
Stuart Nash says he's confident the new visa strikes the right balance for NZ. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
Since it opened last month, a new visa class to encourage more active investment in New Zealand by wealthy migrants has received just one application. Recently released advice also shows ministers agreed to significantly reduce the minimum investment threshold needed to qualify for the visa from $25 million to $15m (or the weighted equivalent). New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and Callaghan Innovation both recommended dropping the threshold, in part to ensure it was broadly competitive with countries like Australia, which offer...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Services FREE
NZ leaders more optimistic than global counterparts
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

KPMG said New Zealand chief executives are more optimistic than global leaders but remain concerned about a looming recession. 

Hospitality
Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign
Jem Traylen | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Unite Union wants 100,000 hospo workers united under one pay agreement.

Finance
Reserve Bank posts annual loss, won't pay government a dividend
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's at least 35 years since the Reserve Bank failed to pay the government a dividend.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.