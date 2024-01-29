Menu
Philippines’ baby bust will one day be a global labour problem

As the Catholic Church's power and influence waned, the Philippines was able to ease the restrictions on the use and availability of contraception. (Image: AP)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
By Daniel Moss, with assistance from Elaine HeThe next big demographic jolt is coming in a country whose human capital keeps essential portions of the global economy afloat. Its impact will be felt everywhere from London hospital wards and Los Angeles wharves to dinner tables across the Middle East.  While still a relatively young nation, the Philippines is determined to reduce its birth rate, and sees much smaller families as a route to the prosperity enjoyed elsewhere. It wants a place in the pantheon of Asian success stories alongs...
To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

Webinars featuring economists discussing "data developments" are not usually must-see TV.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey

Public services need a 'learning loop' with their customers, say experts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Public servants do their best, slow to admit error: survey
Technology

How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

The software giant becomes second company ever to reach the mark, boosted by OpenAI.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

