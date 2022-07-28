Immigration minister Michael Wood’s announcement that residence visas for the new green list pathways will be processed within six weeks is being met with scepticism.

Two years has become the norm for processing residence visas since a backlog began to grow in 2018 – prior to that most were processed in about six months.

Last year, the government announced a special one-off 2021 residence visa to clear the backlog, promising most applications would be processed within 12 months – this target has since slipped to 18 months.

Immigration adviser Iain MacLeod told BusinessDesk it was doubtful whether Immigration NZ could deliver on the six-week target and said the government should look at contracting out some of its visa processing.

He is also concerned Wednesday’s announcement meant the government would delay reopening other residence pathways under the skilled migrant category, such as the points system, which he said most nurses would have previously applied under.

The health sector has continued to call for nurses to be immediately added to the fast-tracked tier of the green list, rather than be on the two-year work to residence pathway.

On Tuesday, the NZ Nurses Organisation reported an incident at Dunedin hospital where staff shortages led to student nurses being given tasks normally done by qualified nurses.

Faster decisions

In a press release, Wood said the application process for the green list pathways, as well as a new pathway for people paid at least twice the median wage, would be more straightforward to apply for leading to much faster decision times.

“Immigration New Zealand expects to complete most applications within six weeks where complete information has been provided.”

Answering questions in Parliament, Wood said the immigration rebalance was carefully designed to provide pathways to residence for a range of critical roles, while simplifying and streamlining settings.

He said the government was also focused on lifting wages and conditions for all workers “… making New Zealand a more attractive destination to live and work”.

He said 38,000 critical purpose work visas have been approved since April 2020 including nearly 6,000 health workers.

Applications for the new accredited employer short-term work visas opened on July 4 with Wood reporting that 137 health workers had been approved including 50 nurses.

Wood also announced on Wednesday that the experience required for work to residence visas could be backdated to Sept 29, 2021.

As recently as July 13 he said only experience from July 4 of this year would be counted.

Buried message

MacLeod, from immigration advisory IMMagine, said six-week processing times would be a game changer in competing against other countries but is concerned about INZ’s capacity.

“Can we please table the suggestion that the immigration department contract out some of the visa processing?

“Because when I sit here and I have to say to someone listen, it'll take two years gathering dust before they will look at your application, call it two-and-a-half years to get residency – they say to me ‘Well, I can get it in six months in Canada’.”

MacLeod said the industry was expecting the rest of the policy for the skilled migrant category (SMC), such as the points system, to be announced in July and rolled out in September.

He said the real message buried in the announcement was that INZ is worried about processing thousands of visitor visas from Aug 1.

“Who’s going to do the residence visa processing work? So it makes perfect sense to me that they will now delay the rollout of the skilled migrant category.”

National Party spokesperson Erica Stanford said the delay was a “killer blow” for employers as the lack of a residence pathway for other workers was putting them off from coming to NZ.

“All we have now is the green list or if you happen to earn two times a median wage, no one else has a pathway – and that's the thing that's going to get workers in the country.”

Help nurse!

The government said it would conduct a one-year review of how the green list was working, but Wood confirmed to BusinessDesk that he was still open to making changes before that.

The nurses’ union, NZ Nurses Organisation, said the incident at Dunedin hospital showed how dire staffing shortages have already become.

The union said student nurses were asked to do patient-watch work, in exchange for a $200 Countdown voucher, because the hospital said it was “desperate” for help as chronic understaffing was putting patient safety at significant risk.

It said students did not receive orientation training to the promised level, and one of the students was hit while working at the hospital.

NZNO spokesperson Kerri Nuku said hospitals had been in crisis for two years already and could not afford to wait a year for an immigration review.

She told BusinessDesk she had just spoken to a nurse who was going to Australia because they had faster processing times.

“I'm not confident that this process that has been put in place is going to alleviate the tide.”

Graeme Titcombe, chief executive of the Home and Community Health Association, is one of only two health employer groups to be consulted on the green list.

He told BusinessDesk the immigration settings would adversely impact the ability of aged care and community support to provide effective services to vulnerable clients.

“A review sometime in the future will be too late.”