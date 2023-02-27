Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Affordable housing levy sparks fear and loathing in Queenstown

Affordable housing levy sparks fear and loathing in Queenstown
Millbrook director Ben O’Malley said the misguided proposal doesn't factor in visitor accommodation. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
An influential group of property developers have rallied against a plan by the Queenstown Lakes district council to clip a 5% levy on urban residential subdivisions.The cohort of developers and landowners – representing billions of dollars in existing and planned lakes district investment – argue that the council’s proposed ‘inclusion zoning’ lies outside the scope of its function under the Resource Management Act 1991.The group includes civil construction company Fulton Hogan, stock exchange-listed Winton Land, Ar...
Law & Regulation

Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Lyttelton Port similarly cut a quiet deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Election 2023

Policy shops face another haircut under Nats

The National party says its government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

The forecasts show that petrol demand will peak around 2024-25 as the country's light vehicle fleet electrifies.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Feb 2023
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Feb 2023